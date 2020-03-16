COVID-19 breakout: Pushed indoors, more turn to OTT platforms, channels

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With cinema theatres in the state coming under lockdown after the COVID-19 breakout, OTT platforms (over-the-top media service offered directly via internet) with regional content have got an unprecedented advantage. With a majority of people opting to stay indoors, TV channels and OTTs are the only sources of entertainment these days.

Viewership of OTT platforms and ratings of Malayalam TV channels, especially movie channels, have soared. As per Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) ratings, regional movie channels like Asianet Movies and Surya Movies have seen a surge in TRP ratings in the last week.

OTTs, as a result, have been adding more regional content to their list. Amazon Prime, a prominent OTT, released the movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum just 35 days after its theatre release (February 7). The film, which fared well and declared a super hit, has witnessed massive viewership on the platform.

“It is natural that movie streaming sites will get more viewership at this time. They will add more content in the coming days to make most of the prevailing situation. However, some movies that released in the second and third week of February and had entered into deals with OTTs, were forced to stop screening due to the lockdown. Makers of these films have requested for a re-release once the theatres begin functioning and are planning to approach the digital platforms to extend the screening,” said a member of a production team of a movie that was released in February.

However, if OTTs decide to screen movies, released in the second and third week of February, as per the original deal, the prospects of them continuing in theatres after the outbreak’s contained is bleak.

“We are planning to meet with Kerala State Film Development Corporation to discuss the post-outbreak action plan. A clear picture in this regard can only be drawn out after that meeting,” said Rejaputhra Renjith, president, Kerala Film Producers Association.

Some OTTs are even offering a one-month free membership to attract more viewers to online streaming.