Guruvayur festival concludes

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Guruvayur temple festival concluded on Sunday. Following the state government’s directive to avoid mass gatherings, devaswom board restricted devotees from entering the temple during rituals like ‘pallivetta’ held on March 14.

The 10-day festival began with an elephant race on March 6. On Sunday, when ‘arattu’, the concluding ritual was held, believers were refrained from entering the temple pond.

After the lamp lighting ritual held at sunset called ‘deeparadhana’, temple authorities, security staff, priests and other officials remained within the temple premises, for the sake of public safety.The ‘para’ offering was also cancelled as a precautionary step.