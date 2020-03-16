Kerala health department launches hand hygiene drive amid coronavirus outbreak in state

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state health department on Sunday launched a novel campaign for containing the COVID-19 spread. Named ‘Break the Chain’, the campaign aims to inculcate the habit of practising hand hygiene to keep COVID-19 at bay.

Launching the campaign, state Health Minister K K Shailaja said the government/semi-government, public sector and banking institutions were asked to set up ‘Break the Chain’ kiosks in front of their respective offices and create awareness among the public and employees to use hand sanitizer or hand wash soap.

She also added that local bodies will carry out the campaign at bus stops, markets and other public places regarding hand washing. The duration of the campaign, which will also cover residents’ associations and apartment complexes, has been fixed at two weeks.