UK contingent’s route map

Kiran Narayanan

Express News Service

KOCHI: Here is how and where the COVID-19 infected UK national and his team travelled since their arrival in Kochi on March 6. After escaping from the KTDC Munnar Tea County Resort, they were about to depart for Dubai when the officials caught them on Sunday morning, 15 minutes before the scheduled take-off.

March 6: UK national and an 18-member group reached Kochi airport at 7.55am in an Emirates flight

March 6-7: They stayed at Casino hotel in Willingdon Island, Kochi, and visited tourist spots like Fort Kochi and Mattanchery

March 8: The team left for Athirappilly waterfalls. On their way, they had breakfast from Athirappilly Residency. Later, they went to Cheruthuruthi

March 8-9: Two-day stay at River Retreat hotel in Cheruthuruthi. They went to Kerala Kalamandalam and other spots in the vicinity

March 10: The team had breakfast from Edassery Farmyard Restaurant in Adimaly before proceeding to Munnar and checking in at KTDC Tea County Resort. The UK national started showing symptoms like fever and sore throat by evening. The team members took him to TATA Hospital in Munnar by 9.05pm.

March 11: He was shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital in an ambulance for further checkup.

March 12: Doctors collected the swab sample and sent it to NIV for tests and later allowed the team to return to Tea County Resort as it takes more than 24 hours for the results to come

March 13: The contingent set out to Mattuppetty. Health Department officials intervened quickly and brought them back to hotel

March 14: Results confirming Briton’s infection came by evening. But the district administration failed to inform the same to hotel officials and did not direct them to isolate the tourists and restrict their movements. By 10.30pm, the team escaped to the Kochi airport with the help of their travel agent in Kochi. District medical officer called up the hotel and realised they had left

March 15: During their journey to the Kochi airport, the team members stayed in a private hotel close to the airport. Before leaving for the airport, they had breakfast from the hotel. Their EK 531 Emirates flight was scheduled to take off at 9.20am.

As medical screening at the Kochi airport is limited to arriving passengers, the passengers dropped their luggage at the counter and completed security check by 8.20am

The passengers received emigration clearance and reached the waiting area by 8.40am

Ernakulam District Collector received an alert from Idukki collector at 8.45am

From 8.50am, passengers started boarding the flight and UK national and his wife remained at the end of the 19-member team in the queue

By 9am, the first 17 members of the contingent boarded the flight. Meanwhile, the district administration directed the Kochi airport authorities to offload the entire 290 passengers and conduct medical check-up immediately

At 9.05 am, 15 minutes before take-off, the Briton and his wife were taken to the airport’s isolation area

By 11.30am, the couple was shifted to the isolation ward of the Ernakulam Medical College at Kalamassery

By 11.40am, the remaining 17 members were taken to Hotel Lotus 8 near the airport and each of them were admitted to separate rooms and kept in isolation with medical support

Meanwhile, a passenger who sat near the team in the airport voluntarily cancelled the trip. After a medical checkup, he was home-quarantined

By 12.47pm, the Emirates flight took off with 270 passengers

Later, the officials disinfected the airport premises and aerobridge

The CISF and other airport officials who came into contact with the passengers were home-quarantined

By 3pm, the international terminal was opened again for passengers