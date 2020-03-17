Arrest accused in Walayar case: HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Additional Sessions Court (Special Judge), Palakkad, to issue a bailable arrest warrant against six accused in the Walayar siblings’ death case.

The bench held the accused persons should be presented before the sessions court and they can be released on bail after executing a bond. A trial court had earlier acquitted the accused persons citing lack of evidence.

A Division Bench comprising Justice A Hariprasad and Justice M R Anitha issued the order on a petition filed by the state seeking to issue an arrest warrant against the accused to bring them before the court and send them to jail, pending disposal of the appeal.

The prosecution submitted that if the accused persons are not arrested and sent to jail, there was every chance of them going into hiding. The appeal filed by the state and the parents of the victim girls is pending before the court.

‘They should get maximum punishment’

Palakkad: The High Court’s direction to arrest the accused in the Walayar Dalit sisters death case has brought a glimmer of hope to the children’s mother that justice will finally be done in the case. She now hopes that those responsible for death will get maximum punishment. The bodies of two minor girls were found hanging in their house in Attappalam in Walayar 52 days apart in 2017. “The court’s direction has instilled confidence in me to pursue the case and I strongly believe that the accused will be punished now,” she told TNIE over phone.