STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Arrest accused in Walayar case: HC

The prosecution submitted that if the accused persons are not arrested and sent to jail, there was every chance of them going into hiding.

Published: 17th March 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Additional Sessions Court (Special Judge), Palakkad, to issue a bailable arrest warrant against six accused in the Walayar siblings’ death case.

The bench held the accused persons should be presented before the sessions court and they can be released on bail after executing a bond. A trial court had earlier acquitted the accused persons citing lack of evidence.

A Division Bench comprising Justice A Hariprasad and Justice M R Anitha issued the order on a petition filed by the state seeking to issue an arrest warrant against the accused to bring them before the court and send them to jail, pending disposal of the appeal.

The prosecution submitted that if the accused persons are not arrested and sent to jail, there was every chance of them going into hiding. The appeal filed by the state and the parents of the victim girls is pending before the court.

‘They should get maximum punishment’
Palakkad: The High Court’s direction to arrest the accused in the Walayar Dalit sisters death case has brought a glimmer of hope to the children’s mother that justice will finally be done in the case. She now hopes that those responsible for death will get maximum punishment. The bodies of two minor girls were found hanging in their house in Attappalam in Walayar 52 days apart in 2017.  “The court’s direction has instilled confidence in me to pursue the case and I strongly believe that the accused will be punished now,” she told TNIE over phone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp