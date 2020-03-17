STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Behera met all norms on return from London’

The Health Department had started universal screening of foreign passengers at Trivandrum International Airport from March 5.

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The comments of KPCC chief Mullapally Ramachandran asking whether State Police Chief Loknath Behera had underwent quarantine after his London sojourn has put the Police Headquarters as well as the Government Secretariat in a spot. Behera along with Home Secretary Vishwas Mehta were in London from March 3 to 5 and returned to the state on March 6.

The Health Department had started universal screening of foreign passengers at Trivandrum International Airport from March 5.Going by the statements of the Health Department, the international travellers had to remain in self-isolation for a set period of time. However, this was not followed in the case of the two officials. Meanwhile, the police chief’s office said they had underwent all mandatory procedures that were in place at the airport upon their arrival from London.

“The police chief underwent thermal scanning and gave two mandatory declarations at the airport on March 6 late night. He was found okay during the thermal scanning. The reports that said he had skipped the medical procedures were completely wrong,” a source at the Police Headquarters said.

