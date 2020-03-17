STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chalakudy man skips quarantine, dies in road accident

The hospital authorities came to know about Sujith’s travel history only during treatment and he succumbed to the injuries on Monday.

By Gopika Varrier
THRISSUR: A Chalakudy native, who returned from Dubai on March 13 and was supposed to report to the health authorities in view of the COVID-19 outbreak in the UAE and remain under home quarantine, met with an accident and died on Monday, triggering panic. Now, the doctors and other staff at a private hospital who treated the victim, Sujith, 34, of Mechira have been asked to go under home quarantine and watch out for any symptoms of coronavirus infection in the next 14 days.

The health officials said Sujith didn’t report his arrival and stick to the mandatory house quarantine.
He was riding pillion on a motorcycle with his friend Arjun when the latter lost control over the vehicle which crashed into a tree at Nayarangadi junction around midnight on Sunday on Sunday. Arjun died on the spot while Sujith was taken to the private hospital.

His swab samples were taken and sent for testing. District Medical Officer Dr K J Reena said the body would be kept at the mortuary until the results of the sample tests arrive.“After the test results come, the medical board will take a decision on conducting the postmortem examination,” said Dr Reena.

coronavirus quarantine
