Close Bevco, Consumerfed outlets, says Chandy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy has asked the state government to close the liquor outlets run by Bevco and Consumerfed considering the huge rush at the outlets. He also submitted a seven-point suggestion to the chief minister in the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak. The suggestions included moratorium on all loans taken from banks, financial assistance to those who have been put under home quarantine if needed, urgent distribution of social and other welfare pensions, clearing of arrears of weaker sections in society, including rural employment guarantee workers and handloom workers, cancellation of remaining examinations of classes VIII and IX, and steps to bring back people stranded in foreign countries, including those in Iran.