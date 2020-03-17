STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Court tells Bishop Franco to appear for trial, dismisses discharge petition

Judge G Gopakumar directed Bishop Franco to face the trial in the case, which was registered based on a complaint filed by a nun of the same diocese.

Published: 17th March 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Kottayam Additional District and Sessions Court I on Monday dismissed the discharge petition filed by Bishop Franco Mulakkal, former head of the Latin Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar, in a rape case. It was registered by the Kuravilangad police.

Judge G Gopakumar directed Bishop Franco to face the trial in the case, which was registered based on a complaint filed by a nun of the same diocese.

Bishop Franco, who did not turn up before the court, had filed the discharge petition on January 25, while the court was supposed to commence preliminary hearing on charges against him. He claimed that nun had fabricated a story out of her personal grudge to him. Turning down the accused’s claim that the prosecution witnesses are not trustworthy and that there was no cogent evidence in the entire episode, the court observed that all charges levelled against Bishop Franco in the chargesheet will remain.

As per the prosecution case, Bishop Franco had raped and forced the nun to unnatural sex on many occasions between 2014 and 2017. After hearing both sides, the court concluded that there was a case to frame charges against him. The claim of the accused that the prosecution witnesses are not trustworthy and there was no cogent evidence in the entire episode was turned down by the court.The court will consider the case for further proceedings to March 24.

The court has also postponed the petition submitted by the accused to ban the media from reporting about the case and its trial for consideration to the same day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp