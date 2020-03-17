Court tells Bishop Franco to appear for trial, dismisses discharge petition

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Kottayam Additional District and Sessions Court I on Monday dismissed the discharge petition filed by Bishop Franco Mulakkal, former head of the Latin Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar, in a rape case. It was registered by the Kuravilangad police.

Judge G Gopakumar directed Bishop Franco to face the trial in the case, which was registered based on a complaint filed by a nun of the same diocese.

Bishop Franco, who did not turn up before the court, had filed the discharge petition on January 25, while the court was supposed to commence preliminary hearing on charges against him. He claimed that nun had fabricated a story out of her personal grudge to him. Turning down the accused’s claim that the prosecution witnesses are not trustworthy and that there was no cogent evidence in the entire episode, the court observed that all charges levelled against Bishop Franco in the chargesheet will remain.

As per the prosecution case, Bishop Franco had raped and forced the nun to unnatural sex on many occasions between 2014 and 2017. After hearing both sides, the court concluded that there was a case to frame charges against him. The claim of the accused that the prosecution witnesses are not trustworthy and there was no cogent evidence in the entire episode was turned down by the court.The court will consider the case for further proceedings to March 24.

The court has also postponed the petition submitted by the accused to ban the media from reporting about the case and its trial for consideration to the same day.