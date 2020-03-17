COVID-19 patient traced after an hour of confusion

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s announcement in Thiruvananthapuram that one person in Kasaragod has tested positive for COVID-19 caught the officials in the district by surprise.

The district medical officer and the collector said they came to know of the case only through the press conference. After more than an hour in the dark, the health officials were informed about the identity of the patient in Kasaragod.

DMO in-charge Dr A V Ramdas said the patient arrived at Mangaluru International Airport from Dubai in the early hours of March 14. The person then sought treatment at General Hospital in Kasaragod. After taking his swab for testing, he was sent home and asked to quarantine himself. His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha, where they were tested positive. “As soon as his identity was confirmed, we shifted him to the isolation ward in General Hospital in Kasaragod,” said Dr Ramdas.

Officials said he arrived by Air India Express IX 814 flight which took off from Dubai at 11.40pm on March 13 (Friday), and landed at Mangaluru airport at 5.20 am on Saturday.

The district surveillance team is at work to trace all the people who came in contact with the patient, said Dr Ramdas.According to officials, senior bureaucrats should inform the district-level officials about the lab results before going to the media to help trace patients soon.The chief minister addressed the media around 7.30pm. One hour before that, the district administration had released a statement saying no new positive cases were reported in Kasaragod.