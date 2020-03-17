Special package sought for MSMEs

KOCHI: In the wake of the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, Ernakulam Merchants’ Association has demanded the intervention of Union and state governments to help the small and medium- scale enterprises in the state. “The governments should initiate steps to extend the period of loan re-payment and minimise taxes and licence fees,” said Liyo Paul, general secretary, Ernakulam Merchants’ Association.
