Sree Chitra Institute faces partial shutdown

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The hospital wing of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), one of country’s premiere healthcare institutions, is on a partial shutdown after a radiologist there was infected with COVID-19.

On Monday, the hospital asked 76 staffers who had come into contact with the doctor to go under home quarantine. Of them, 43 are doctors, 18 nurses and 13 technical staff. As per the preliminary investigation, the doctor had not contacted any patient. Review appointments of existing patients, non-urgent surgeries and procedures have been postponed.

Being a tertiary referral centre in the government sector, the restrictions will severely affect thousands of patients.While the hospital is facing sharp criticism from various quarters for its lack of vigilance, the management maintained that it had followed all prescribed norms. Hospital sources said the doctor who was on a study trip to Spain returned to the country on March 1. At that time Spain was not in the COVID-19 high-risk category. Next day, he visited the hospital and was advised by the infection control team to go on leave for four days. The team had consulted with the DISHA as well.

On March 7, he reported for duty and went on personal leave for next two days. The doctor rejoined on March 10 and in the afternoon he felt sore throat. The hospital contacted the DISHA team which reportedly said that the doctor was safe since he did not have temperature variation.

On 11th, after Spain was included in the high-risk category, the hospital asked the doctor to go on home quarantine. Later his condition worsened and was tested positive on Sunday. Meanwhile, the office of Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has sought a clarification from the hospital on the issue.