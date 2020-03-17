Wandoor, Areekode natives test positive

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Two women in the district, who recently returned from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah, have tested positive for COVID-19 infection, the district administration said on Monday. Health authorities revealed the two are from Vaniyambalam near Wandoor and Chemrakkattur near Areekode. They have been admitted to the isolation ward of Government Medical College, Manjeri and their condition is stated to be stable.

The Wandoor resident arrived at the Calicut International Airport from Jeddah on board Air India Flight 960 on March 9 and the Areekode resident flew in from Jeddah on Air India Flight 964 to the Cochin International Airport on March 12. The other flyers, who travelled alongside them on the two aircraft, have been directed to report to the health department.

After the two displayed COVID-19 symptoms, they were admitted to the isolation ward at the MCH on March 13. The district administration started collecting details of those who had come into contact with the duo.

As many as 1,015 people are under observation for possible exposure to COVID-19 in the district. Of these, 19 people (apart from the two confirmed cases in the isolation ward) — 11 people in Manjeri Medical College, five persons in Tirurangadi Taluk Hospital, and three persons in Tirur District Hospital — are in isolation wards in the district.