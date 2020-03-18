Bitter-sweet win, but this officer’s battle for equality is far from over

George Poikayil By

Express News Service

KASARGOD: The Supreme Court’s historic verdict on Tuesday granting permanent commission to female officers in the Navy was a bitter-sweet one for commander Prasanna Edayilliam. Officer Edayilliam (48), a native of Kanhangad, was one of the six petitioners who were fighting for gender equality in the Navy for the past 10 years. “I was keeping myself fit for all these years to wear the uniform again. But I think I will have to fight another long battle for that,” she said.

She joined the Navy’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) cadre as a Short Service Commission (SSC) officer in 1994 -- the third batch of female officers in the armed force. The verdict will not help commander Edayilliam get back to the force because in the ATC cadre, neither men nor women officers of the Short Service Commission are considered for permanent commission.

The Supreme Court, however, ruled that the petitioners were entitled to pension benefits and a compensation of Rs 25 lakh. “This is one of the reasons why we moved the court,” said the officer. After serving in the Navy for 14 years, she had to leave the organisation at the age of 36 in 2008. “I was left with no pension or medical benefits. We challenged the use-and-throw policy of the Navy,” she said over phone from Bengaluru.

Female SSC officers joined the Navy for seven years. “It was extended to 10 years and then we were given an extension of another four years. So we naturally thought we would get permanent commission,” she said. But it was a big blow to her and other female officers. After the forced retirement in 2008, Edayilliam and other officers such as Lt Cdr Annie Nagaraj, Cdr R Prasanna, Crd Puja Chhabra, Cdr Saroj Kumari, and Cdr Sumita Balooni met over social media and decided to move the court.

In 2010, they filed a petition in the Delhi High Court. The government resisted giving PC to women officers. But after five years, in October 2015, the high court ruled in favour of the women. “Our advocate Rekha Palli fought our case free of cost. Today, she is the judge of the same court,” said Cdr Edayilliam.

But the Navy challenged the order in Supreme Court and it took another five years for the apex court to put an end to the “grave injustice”. Their case was argued by advocate Puja Dhar, again without cost.

The Supreme Court said denial of permanent commission to SSC women in the Navy who have served the nation is a grave injustice. Cdr Edayilliam said the armed forces should change their mindset. “We undergo the same selection process, same training and the same kind of work. Then why should female officers be discarded after 14 years,” she said.If women are not given job security, the best talent will not like to join the armed forces, said Cdr Edayilliam. “No one will want to be jobless at 36 years,” she said.

She said the SC verdict is only half the battle won. “But an important battle to win,” she said.