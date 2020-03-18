STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Kerala decides not to close down bar hotels and liquor outlets

In addition, the bar hotels should be sanitised periodically so as to ensure the spread of any virus or bacteria.

Published: 18th March 2020 01:29 PM

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In spite of growing demands from various corners, Kerala has decided to not close down its bar hotels and liquor outlets in view of COVID-19 scare. The state government said on Wednesday it will not to close down bar hotels and BEVCO outlets in the state.  

The cabinet also decided to make arrangements by rearranging tables so that there will be enough gap between each table. In addition, the bar hotels should be sanitised periodically so as to ensure the spread of any virus or bacteria.  

Earlier, Indian Medical Association and many opposition leaders including former chief minister Oommen Chandy and former KPCC president VM Sudheeran had demanded to close down bar hotels and BEVCO outlets as the more people used to gather in a closed space and it will increase the risk of virus spread. 

At present, 598 bar hotels and 357 beer and wine parlours are functioning in the state. The state has 265 BEVCO outlets and 36 consumers fed outlets.

