Govt revokes permission for officials’ trip following row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Covid-19 has almost brought the state to its knees, the nod given by state government to senior IAS officers to travel to foreign countries for personal purposes has drawn flak from various quarters. This has forced the government to cancel its permission. Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (KSDP) director M G Rajamanickam was given permission to visit London from April 4 to 18, while Labour Additional Chief Secretary Satyajit Rajan was given permission for a nine-day trip to Thailand.

Jalanidhi Executive Director Joshi Mrunmai Sasank was also given permission for a five-day trip to Russia. Criticising the foreign trip of senior officials during Covid-19, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said the chief minister should explain the circumstances that led to giving permission for senior officials to travel to foreign countries.

Even as the state police chief, who went for a sojourn to London, has been attending various programmes without any restrictions, the state government has allowed another round of foreign trips by officials to countries where travel ban has been imposed, he said. Replying to the allegation, the chief minister clarified that the trips were cancelled.