Kerala police nab 65-year-old man for selling 'anti-corona juice'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Can a cup of juice prepared from lemon, ginger and amla prevent the COVID-19 spread? Science says no, but a 65-year-old Briton, who runs a cafeteria at Varkala beach in Kerala, thought otherwise and tried to peddle his pseudoscience, that finally landed him in police custody.

The person has been running the cafeteria near the helipad for long. However, he came under the radar of Varkala police after he placed a small billboard outside his shop advertising his "anti corona juice". The juice that he claimed to have anti-Corona properties were sold at Rs 150 for glass.

After the matter came to their attention on Tuesday, Varkala police stepped in and took the man into custody. He apparently told the police that he had meant to highlight the general medicinal properties of the herbal juice and it had no proven resistance to the dreaded virus.

The police strictly warned him not to repeat the mistake and let him go. The police had also asked him to remove the advertisement board. Varkala police are maintaining vigil after a foreigner, who stayed in a resort, had turned positive for COVID-19.