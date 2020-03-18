STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala to commence Census operations from May 1

The Kerala government has  decided to cooperate with the Census activities of the Centre. 

Published: 18th March 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 06:32 AM

NPR, census

Image for representation (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has decided to cooperate with the Census activities of the Centre. An all-party meeting convened by the state government on Monday noted that taking forward the census operations in the state is essential for the growth and planning of the country. But the state will not cooperate with the works related to national population register (NPR) which is a stepping stone to the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The state government had issued an order staying the updation of the NPR in the state in December 2019. 

In pursuant to the order, the state will not cooperate with the attempt of the Centre to update the NPR along with Census activities. But there is no need to stall the Census works in the state as it plays an important role in the planning and growth of the country, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the meeting. 

The Census will be taken up  in the state in two phases. The first phase involves preparation of an inventory of houses and recording details related to houses from May 1 to 30, while the second phase will be held from February 9, 2021. There will be 31 questions in the questionnaire prepared for the census. All these have been published in the government gazette. The questions are almost similar to the questionnaire prepared in 2011. The chief minister also sought the help of all political parties to take the census operations forward in the state.

