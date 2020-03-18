Kerala to sweat as weatherman warn heat wave on March 18, 19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the coronavirus pandemic which reached a feverish pitch in Kerala, north Kerala will have to bear with high temperatures, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heat wave conditions for Wednesday and Thursday.

According to Kerala State disaster management authority, heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail over Kozhikode during Wednesday and Thursday and people are advised to take precautionary measures.

This is first time in Kerala after 2016 that the IMD forecast heatwave conditions, said KSDMA member secretary Sekhar L Kuriakose. Generally, heat wave day is identified as the maximum temperature is above 44 degrees Celsius. In some cases, when a particular region is witnessing unusually hot temperature or the temperature is more than 36 degrees Celsius and when the departure from the normal temperature is more than 3.5 degrees C, it was identified as a heat wave. The IMD considers 45 degrees Celsius maximum temperature to identify it as heat wave.

Kerala has been witnessing a scorching summer with day temperature hovering around 37 degrees Celsius many parts of the state. However, bringing a respite to the scorching heat, many parts of the state have received moderate rainfall in last two weeks.