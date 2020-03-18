Youth stabbed to death at IUML office in Thottilpalam

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 29-year-old man, who was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after being stabbed during a conciliatory talk at the IUML office at Thottilpalam, died on Tuesday. The deceased is Ansar, Edachery House, Kunduthode. The police have arrested Ahammad Haji, 60, Kakkattil, Kunnummal near Kuttiyadi, in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the incident occurred at the IUML office around 9.45 pm on Sunday. “Both the accused and the victim reached the party office for a conciliatory talk in the presence of local party leaders in connection with a property dispute. During the heated argument between the duo, Ahammad stabbed the youth with a knife,” said the police.

Ansar, who suffered serious injuries on the chest, was initially admitted to the Government Hospital, Kuttiyadi, and was later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The youth succumbed to the injuries on Monday morning. Ansar’s father Ali and IUML local leader Shihab also suffered minor injuries while attempting to save the youth.