1,000 cops of AR camp under scare

Published: 19th March 2020 06:22 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  About 1,000 cops attached to the Armed Reserve (AR) camp here are on tenterhooks after a policeman, who was in isolation at the Medical College Hospital for suspected Covid-19, fled from the hospital mid-way and stayed at the camp for two days. The cop, who was suspended several times before, has now been suspended for indiscipline. He was kept in isolation owing to his recent trip to Ranni, which was worst hit by Covid-19. 

He is suspected to have been in touch with those who tested positive and hence was admitted to the Medical College Hospital here. However, he did not complete the mandatory 14-day isolation and fled the hospital. Police sources said he then went to the AR Camp, where he had worked before, and stayed there on Monday and Tuesday. 

During this time, he visited the police canteen and other facilities in the camp. Once the news of him fleeing isolation came to the notice of camp inmates, they alerted their superiors. The cop, who was suspended while working in Thiruvananthapuram Rural police limit, was nabbed by Museum police and handed over to the Health Department officials. 

The incident has triggered panic among the police personnel. A senior officer said the camp and its premises were sanitised and CCTV visuals were being examined to check the extent of the cop’s association with others. Police sources said a large number of outsiders also visit the police canteen. The test results of the policeman are expected soon and further action will be taken accordingly, said a source.

