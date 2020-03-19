COVID-19: Another Dubai returnee tests positive in Kerala, comes for testing five days after arrival

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Another person, who arrived from Dubai, has been tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kasaragod on Thursday. This is the second positive case in the district this week.

The district administration said that the infected person is a native of Kasaragod taluk and is aged 47 years. He came in IX 344 Air India Express flight. It took off from Dubai at 2:30 am on March 11 and landed at Kozhikode International Airport at 8 am, said an official statement. He stayed back in Kozhikode on March 11.

On March 12, around 4 am, he took the Maveli Express to come to Kasaragod. He travelled in S9 compartment. However, the statement said that he reported at the General Hospital in Kasaragod only on March 17, after a gap of five days.

The doctors took swabs from his throat and sent for testing a the National Institute of Virology in Alapuzha the same day, and admitted him in the isolation ward.

The result came on Thursday. District Medical Officer Dr AV Ramdas said that his condition is stable. He said the surveillance team was trying to trace all the persons he came in contact with since March 12.

On Monday, one person who arrived from Dubai tested positive for COVID-19. Across the state, 25 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the second wave of the infection. In the first wave, three persons tested positive. They recovered after being in isolation wards for 28 days.