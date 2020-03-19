STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19: Another Dubai returnee tests positive in Kerala, comes for testing five days after arrival

On March 12, around 4 am, the 47-year-old man took the Maveli Express to come to Kasaragod and travelled in S9 compartment.

Published: 19th March 2020 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

A guard at the Napier Museum in Thiruvananthapuram wears a protective mask as a precaution against COVID-19

Representational image. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Another person, who arrived from Dubai, has been tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kasaragod on Thursday. This is the second positive case in the district this week.

The district administration said that the infected person is a native of Kasaragod taluk and is aged 47 years. He came in IX 344 Air India Express flight. It took off from Dubai at 2:30 am on March 11 and landed at Kozhikode International Airport at 8 am, said an official statement. He stayed back in Kozhikode on March 11.

On March 12, around 4 am, he took the Maveli Express to come to Kasaragod. He travelled in S9 compartment. However, the statement said that he reported at the General Hospital in Kasaragod only on March 17, after a gap of five days. 

The doctors took swabs from his throat and sent for testing a the National Institute of Virology in Alapuzha the same day, and admitted him in the isolation ward.

The result came on Thursday. District Medical Officer Dr AV Ramdas said that his condition is stable. He said the surveillance team was trying to trace all the persons he came in contact with since March 12.

On Monday, one person who arrived from Dubai tested positive for COVID-19.  Across the state, 25 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the second wave of the infection. In the first wave, three persons tested positive. They recovered after being in isolation wards for 28 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala coronavirus case Coronavirus kasargod Kerala Dubai returnee Kasargod coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp