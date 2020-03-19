KCBC issues circular restricting the number of believers at Mass

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) on Wednesday issued a circular urging priests to take necessary precautions to avoid believers assembling in large numbers during Mass and other prayers. KCBC urged parishes to conduct services for groups having 50 believers. The circular also suggested diocesan priests to appoint an expert team of doctors to advise them on the issue.

Meanwhile, KCBC urged parish priests to ensure that churches remain open so that devotees can pray individually and asked them to observe March 27 as a day of prayer. The council said the decision regarding Holy Week observance would be taken later. KCBC, in the circular, said that children, the sick and the elderly should not come to church for Mass. The circular also directed parishes to ensure that people with cough, cold or fever do not attend any ceremonies.

Malayattoor pilgrimage cancelled

Malayattoor Kurisumudi pilgrimage, an annual event undertaken by Christians during Lent, was temporarily suspended. According to an official statement released on Wednesday by vicar Fr Varghese Manavalan, “Cooperating with the measures taken by the governments to contain the Coronavirus pandemic, the Malayatoor pilgrimage has been suspended till further announcement.”

Priests told to give general absolution

In the wake of the outbreak, Archbishop of Verapoly Joseph Kalathiparambil has given vicars the power of granting general absolution to believers without having one-to-one auricular confession. He also called for a modest observance of the Holy Week. Parishes have been instructed not to conduct a procession on Palm Sunday. The public Way of the Cross on Good Friday morning has to be avoided and instead, it can be done at home privately.