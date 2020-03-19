STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala man, who named his textile shop Corona, becomes famous

61-year-old K Pareed of Muvattupuzha is now known as 'Corona Pareed' in this small Kerala town.

Published: 19th March 2020 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 09:30 PM

61-year-old K Pareed who is owner of textile shop 'Corona'

61-year-old K Pareed who is owner of textile shop 'Corona'. (Photo| EPS)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: When he decided to name his shop Corona, never in his wildest dream did 61-year-old K Pareed of Muvattupuzha imagine that he and his shop would become famous not only in the state but also the world. Today, his textile shop has turned into a tourist attraction with people coming in cars and autorickshaws every day in large numbers.

"It is crazy out here. People come click selfies with the shop in the background and go. People are so curious that they come from far off places," he said. According to him, the shop has been in existence for the past 27 years. "People know me as Corona Pareed and that has not changed. It is not an affront as inquisitive people want to know," he said

According to Pareed, the name Corona attained a negative meaning only now. "I began my journey as a businessman in 1970 as a 12-year-old. Slowly I gained experience as a tailor and set up a tailoring shop. In 1993, I set up a full-fledged shop selling shirts produced at my tailoring shop. However, I wanted a name that could be a brand-name," said Pareed.

So, he looked up the dictionary and came across the word Corona. "Now, the word struck me as unusual. Also, it had a refined ring to it. Besides, its multiple meanings like the crown, the outer ring of the Sun and even heart valve. All sounded positive and so, I named my shirts Corona," said Pareed. According to him, anywhere in the state, if one goes to a textile shop and asks for Corona shirts they will get it promptly.

"But now with the outbreak of the viral disease, the name has got a negative tinge. I don't know the official version of why the virus has been named Corona, what I believe is that it might be because of the all-encompassing nature of the disease," said Pareed. According to him, all the negativity has not affected his business.

"Whatever happens, the name of my shop won't change. Also, people in Muvattupuzha and those who know will never cease calling me Corona Pareed or just Corona," said Corona Pareed. 

