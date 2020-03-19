Kothamangalam church case: HC bins govt appeal

By Express News Service

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal filed by the state government challenging the single judge’s order directing the district collector to take over the Kothamangalam church (cheriapally), its precincts and all its movable properties and hand them over to the vicar of the Orthodox faction.

The state government argued that it was for the respective factions to settle their differences in an amicable manner. Without taking any steps in this regard, the Orthodox faction had approached the High Court seeking police protection. There was no mandate in the Supreme Court order that the Orthodox faction should be given custody of the church.

Hence, the single judge has gone beyond the the apex court verdict. The Bench observed that none can insist that any form of compromise has to be worked out and unless such a method is adopted, police protection cannot be granted. In this case, the vicar appointed by the diocesan metropolitan required to enter the church and conduct services which were prevented by a group of persons including the Jacobite faction.

Hence, the civil court itself had directed the police to provide adequate protection to ensure that the vicar could conduct the services. When the state government failed to do so, the High Court had to exercise its jurisdiction to issue an order. While exercising the jurisdiction, the court can direct the mode in which the district administration, as well as the police, should act.