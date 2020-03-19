STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kothamangalam church case: HC bins govt appeal

The state government argued that it was for the respective factions to settle their differences in an amicable manner.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal filed by the state government challenging the single judge’s order directing the district collector to take over the Kothamangalam church (cheriapally), its precincts and all its movable properties and hand them over to the vicar of the Orthodox faction.

The state government argued that it was for the respective factions to settle their differences in an amicable manner. Without taking any steps in this regard, the Orthodox faction had approached the High Court seeking police protection. There was no mandate in the Supreme Court order that the Orthodox faction should be given custody of the church.

Hence, the single judge has gone beyond the the apex court verdict. The Bench observed that none can insist that any form of compromise has to be worked out and unless such a method is adopted, police protection cannot be granted. In this case, the vicar appointed by the diocesan metropolitan required to enter the church and conduct services which were prevented by a group of persons including the Jacobite faction.

Hence, the civil court itself had directed the police to provide adequate protection to ensure that the vicar could conduct the services. When the state government failed to do so, the High Court had to exercise its jurisdiction to issue an order. While exercising the jurisdiction, the court can direct the mode in which the district administration, as well as the police, should act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp