Kozhikode likely to see heatwave for two days

When there is a sudden spike in the average daytime temperature and when the departure from the normal temperature is over 4.5 degree Celsius, it is classified as heat wave. 

Published: 19th March 2020 06:34 AM

Heatwave

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the mounting threat posed by Covid-19, the state will have to endure high temperatures, with  India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heatwave conditions for Wednesday and Thursday. According to the IMD weather models, heatwave conditions are quite likely to prevail in Kozhikode during Thursday, with mercury zooming around 4.5 degree Celsius over and above the normal daytime temperature. 

Also, a rise of around  3-4 degree Celsius in the daytime temperature has been projected for Alappuzha and Kottayam, with an increase of  2-3 degree Celsius forecast for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur and Malappuram district. Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has asked people, especially those in Kozhikode where heatwave is forecast to take precautionary measures in the light of unusual rise in temperature.

When there is a sudden spike in the average daytime temperature and when the departure from the normal temperature is over 4.5 degree Celsius, it is classified as heatwave. Workers toiling under a baking sun have been advised to take a break  from 11am to 4pm. Though the temperature is likely to climb up in the coming days, the state received moderate rainfall in the last couple of weeks.

Man dies  of suspected  sunburn 
Palakkad: A 46-year-old man was found dead in a paddy field near his house at Mundur on Wednesday of suspected sunburn. The victim is Santosh, of Panjamala in Mundur. He had taken his father to the district hospital in Palakkad in the morning and returned home by afternoon. Later, he went out with his autorikshaw. But when he did not return for the for lunch, his wife went in search and found the auto parked on the roadside near the house. She also found Santosh lying near the vehicle with burn marks all over his body. 

