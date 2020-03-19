STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No new cases, but extreme vigil continues in Kerala

 No new cases of Covid-19 were reported from the state for the second straight day on Wednesday.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

An official uses thermal screening device on visitorsin the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)

An official uses thermal screening device on visitorsin the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: No new cases of Covid-19 were reported from the state for the second straight day on Wednesday. However, the number of people under observation in the state rose by 7,861 to touch 25,366.

Addressing mediapersons after chairing a high-level meeting here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 4,622 people were taken off observation after they tested negative for the virus. Of the 2,550 samples that were sent for testing earlier, 2,140 turned negative. 

Warning that the Covid-19 situation could take a turn for the worse, Pinarayi urged people to subject themselves to tests. In a bid to prevent transmission of the virus, the Chief Minister’s press conference was held at the parking area of North Sandwich block. 

Restrict crowds
The state government has urged religious leaders to avoid crowding during religious ceremonies and prayers. The chief minister, who spoke to religious leaders through videoconferencing, urged them to cooperate with restrictions on crowding of people for temple festivals, Friday prayers at mosques and Sunday mass at churches. The chief minister exhorted people to stay away from the upcoming Kondungallur Bharani festival in Thrissur which could continue in a ceremonial manner.

Religious leaders from all 14 districts participated in the videoconferencing along with district collectors. Pinarayi said the intervention by religious leaders to prevent crowding has been effective and urged them to help impose the restrictions more effectively.

Pinarayi told religious leaders that the Covid-19 situation in the state was within control. However, if an outbreak occurs, it will lead to a very dangerous situation, the chief minister said. The chief minister reminded them of the Pathanamthitta model where prayers and festivals were restricted to only ceremonial affairs. During the Covid-19 scare in the district, it was decided that not more than 10 people would come together for such ceremonies. The same model can be replicated state-wide, the chief minister told religious leaders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Kerala COVID
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp