No new cases, but extreme vigil continues in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: No new cases of Covid-19 were reported from the state for the second straight day on Wednesday. However, the number of people under observation in the state rose by 7,861 to touch 25,366.

Addressing mediapersons after chairing a high-level meeting here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 4,622 people were taken off observation after they tested negative for the virus. Of the 2,550 samples that were sent for testing earlier, 2,140 turned negative.

Warning that the Covid-19 situation could take a turn for the worse, Pinarayi urged people to subject themselves to tests. In a bid to prevent transmission of the virus, the Chief Minister’s press conference was held at the parking area of North Sandwich block.

Restrict crowds

The state government has urged religious leaders to avoid crowding during religious ceremonies and prayers. The chief minister, who spoke to religious leaders through videoconferencing, urged them to cooperate with restrictions on crowding of people for temple festivals, Friday prayers at mosques and Sunday mass at churches. The chief minister exhorted people to stay away from the upcoming Kondungallur Bharani festival in Thrissur which could continue in a ceremonial manner.

Religious leaders from all 14 districts participated in the videoconferencing along with district collectors. Pinarayi said the intervention by religious leaders to prevent crowding has been effective and urged them to help impose the restrictions more effectively.

Pinarayi told religious leaders that the Covid-19 situation in the state was within control. However, if an outbreak occurs, it will lead to a very dangerous situation, the chief minister said. The chief minister reminded them of the Pathanamthitta model where prayers and festivals were restricted to only ceremonial affairs. During the Covid-19 scare in the district, it was decided that not more than 10 people would come together for such ceremonies. The same model can be replicated state-wide, the chief minister told religious leaders.