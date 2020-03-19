Places of worship to restrict gathering 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Religious organisations in the state have decided to extend all support to the state government in its fight to contain the spread of Covid 19 by introducing a set of restrictions in day-to-day running of place of worships. The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council in a circular has exhorted the faithful, especially aged and children, to use online mass service to avoid visit to the churches. It also insisted that a small gathering of less than 50 will only be allowed in churches for attending holy mass. Respective bishops have been granted authority to even suspend the regular prayers if situation warrants.

Muslim organisations and mosque committees have also come out with support and expressed willingness to even close the mosques and cancel Friday prayers. Two mosques in Kozhikode --- Pattala Palli and Othayamangalam Palli at Chendamangallur --- have announced their decision to temporary stop mass prayers including Friday prayer. The call for prayer will be made by muezzin five times a day, but namaz will be offered only by a few including mosque Imam. Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema has asked faithful to abide by the Health Department’s guidelines.

Devaswom boards and temple committees had decided to restrict the temple festivities to rituals without participation of crowd. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said gathering of people should be avoided for the famed Bharani festival to be held at the Kodungallur Devi temple.