After Nipah and flood in Kerala, COVID scuttles couple’s wedding plan

KOZHIKODE: What do the Nipah outbreak in 2018 in the state, the 2019 flood and coronavirus scare now have in common, apart from being disasters that have wreaked havoc in the state? For young lovers Prem and Sandra of Eranhipalam in Kozhikode, there is a common thread they hope to get over. They are forced to drop their wedding plan for the third time in a row.When their engagement was held in 2018, the family had decided to conduct their wedding on May 20 that year.

However, the first Nipah case in the district was reported on May 2. Besides, Prem’s uncle died on May 15, which meant weddings could not be held in the family for a year. Though the families initially thought of holding a small function despite the mourning time, the Nipah spread forced them to postpone the wedding to 2019. Again when the families decided to hold the wedding during the Onam season in 2019, flood came as the villain in their life. The devastation caused by the flood continued into October and the wedding was postponed to 2020.



“This time, we were sure that the wedding would happen,” said 26-year-old Prem, who was all excited and done with the preparations. “We decided to conduct the wedding early this year and March was an apt time. March 21-22 was fixed.

All preparations were done including the shopping and the dance numbers we were supposed to perform on the wedding eve. This time, the disaster (Covid-19) struck a little earlier and our wedding has again been postponed,” he said. The venue was booked and advance amounts paid to all.

‘Dejected, but will indeed wait,’ says prospective bride

The couple had handed over invitation cards to over 2,000 guests for their wedding and pre-wedding parties at their respective residents. But the growing spread of Covid-19 in Kerala has forced Prem and his 23-year-old fiancee to rethink their plans. “I am really dejected about the whole situation now,” the bride-to-be told TNIE. “Yet, it will be sad if only a few people show up,” Sandra said, wistfully. “My wedding is very special to my family, as it is going to be the first family function happening from my side.

This is why my parents want everybody associated with us to be part of this. So we decided to postpone the wedding, though it has got cancelled for the third consecutive time. Prem and I have been in a relationship for a long time and are ready to wait more. I would take this as an opportunity to spend more time with Prem before married life,” she said. The parents of both Prem and Sandra have decided to conduct the wedding in September this year, at any cost, but they keep their fingers crossed.