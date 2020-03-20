STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

After Nipah and flood in Kerala, COVID scuttles couple’s wedding plan

However, the first Nipah case in the district was reported on May 2. Besides, Prem’s uncle died on May 15, which meant weddings could not be held in the family for a year.

Published: 20th March 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

To be wedded Prem and Sandra.

To be wedded Prem and Sandra.

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: What do the Nipah outbreak in 2018 in the state, the 2019 flood and coronavirus scare now have in common, apart from being disasters that have wreaked havoc in the state? For young lovers Prem and Sandra of Eranhipalam in Kozhikode, there is a common thread they hope to get over. They are forced to drop their wedding plan for the third time in a row.When their engagement was held in 2018, the family had decided to conduct their wedding on May 20 that year. 

However, the first Nipah case in the district was reported on May 2. Besides, Prem’s uncle died on May 15, which meant weddings could not be held in the family for a year. Though the families initially thought of holding a small function despite the mourning time, the Nipah spread forced them to postpone the wedding to 2019.  Again when the families decided to hold the wedding during the Onam season in 2019, flood came as the villain in their life. The devastation caused by the flood continued into October and the wedding was postponed to 2020.  

COVID-19 LIVE | Telangana confirms 3 new cases, Andhra 1; PM calls for Janta curfew on Mar 22

“This time, we were sure that the wedding would happen,” said 26-year-old Prem, who was all excited and done with the preparations. “We decided to conduct the wedding early this year and March was an apt time. March 21-22 was fixed. 

All preparations were done including the shopping and the dance numbers we were supposed to perform on the wedding eve. This time, the disaster (Covid-19) struck a little earlier and our wedding has again been postponed,” he said.  The venue was booked and advance amounts paid to all.  

‘Dejected, but will indeed wait,’ says prospective bride

The couple had handed over invitation cards to over 2,000 guests for their wedding and pre-wedding parties at their respective residents. But the growing spread of Covid-19 in Kerala has forced Prem and his 23-year-old fiancee to rethink their plans. “I am really dejected about the whole situation now,” the bride-to-be told TNIE. “Yet, it will be sad if only a few people show up,” Sandra said, wistfully. “My wedding is very special to my family, as it is going to be the first family function happening from my side. 

This is why my parents want everybody associated with us to be part of this. So we decided to postpone the wedding, though it has got cancelled for the third consecutive time. Prem and I have been in a relationship for a long time and are ready to wait more. I would take this as an opportunity to spend more time with Prem before married life,” she said. The parents of both Prem and Sandra have decided to conduct the wedding in September this year, at any cost, but they keep their fingers crossed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak COVID 19 coronavirus death toll
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp