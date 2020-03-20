Armed, paramilitary forces pledge support to fight coronavirus: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday met state heads of defence forces and paramilitary units and discussed the strategy to be adopted in the event of a worst-case scenario in the fight against Covid-19.

He told officers that the state is taking all possible measures to deal with the situation and requested their full cooperation. The officers told the Chief Minister that the facilities available at military hospitals and those belonging to paramilitary forces can be utilised for Covid-19 care in emergency situations.

Besides, army barracks can be converted into makeshift Covid care centres. The officers also offered the services of doctors, paramedical and technical staff in the event of an emergency. They also promised to provide helicopters to shift patients, medicines, food and medical equipment.

Military vehicles and materials needed for setting up temporary hospitals too will be made available if the need arises, the CM was told.