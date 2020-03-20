Banks, tax officials told to defer recovery measures

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Observing that the present coronavirus scenario is very precarious and sensitive, the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the banks, financial institutions, income tax department and GST authorities to defer recovery proceedings or coercive measures against their customers till April 6.The court held that these authorities should not to pass any adverse order till that date. The court made it clear the order was passed in view of the increasing number of cases being filed day by day, more than 80 as of Thursday.

Issuing the order, Justice Amit Rawal said the court, while going through the roster, has come across many cases involving the filing of appeals before statutory authorities and cases pertaining to the recovery of dues of income tax, Kerala value-added tax, general sales tax, recovery of tax on vehicles under the Kerala Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, the recovery of property tax under the Kerala Building Tax Act and proceedings under the Income Tax Act.

The court observed the entire world is facing the threat of Covid-19 and there have been a large number of cases in India, including Kerala. People are requested to stay away from any potential source of the virus and Kerala has 42 lakh people over the age of 60 and 5.4 lakh over 80 who are more vulnerable.