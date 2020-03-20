STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Banks, tax officials told to defer recovery measures

The court observed the entire world is facing the threat of Covid-19 and there have been a large number of cases in India, including Kerala.

Published: 20th March 2020 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Observing that the present coronavirus scenario is very precarious and sensitive, the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the banks, financial institutions, income tax department and GST authorities to defer recovery proceedings or coercive measures against their customers till April 6.The court held that these authorities should not to pass any adverse order till that date. The court made it clear the order was passed in view of the increasing number of cases being filed day by day, more than 80 as of Thursday. 

Issuing the order, Justice Amit Rawal said the court, while going through the roster, has come across many cases involving the filing of appeals before statutory authorities and cases pertaining to the recovery of dues of income tax, Kerala value-added tax, general sales tax, recovery of tax on vehicles under the Kerala Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, the recovery of property tax under the Kerala Building Tax Act and proceedings under the Income Tax Act. 

The court observed the entire world is facing the threat of Covid-19 and there have been a large number of cases in India, including Kerala. People are requested to stay away from any potential source of the virus and Kerala has 42 lakh people over the age of 60 and 5.4 lakh over 80 who are more vulnerable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp