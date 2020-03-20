COVID-19: Tipplers set an example at Bevco outlet in Kannur, keep distance at liquor shop

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Tipplers need not keep away from the beverages counters fearing spread of coronavirus any more. The iron railings in front of the beverages outlet at Kandikkal, near Eranjoli witnessed a rare camaraderie as tipplers stood in queue keeping a ‘healthy’ distance between them. The disciplined queue of tipplers waiting in front of the counter keeping one metre distance between them went viral on social media on Thursday.



A sense of apprehension have spread among the public in connection with people gathering in front of beverages outlets across the state in the wake of the Covid-19 spread. Many have questioned the logic of keeping open bars and liquor outlets when schools, colleges and offices have been closed to facilitate social distancing.

Amid widespread demand to close liquor outlets, the Bevco shop at Kandikkal on Thursday came up with a solution. The outlet put up iron railings so that people could queue up in a disciplined manner. The authorities also placed a bucket and mug for people to wash their hands before buying the bottles.

In the morning, people who came to buy liquor queued up keeping one metre distance as there was no rush. But in the evening, as people started coming in large numbers, the one metre distance rule was thrown to the winds. It was back to square one in the mad rush for the daily shot.