Girl dies of fever; samples sent for COVID-19 test

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 24-year-old girl died of suspected fever at the Government MCH here on Thursday. Following the Covid-19 scare, samples were collected from the body of Divya hailing from Kattakada and sent for tests to establish if she suffered from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The body has been kept at the MCH mortuary. Divya had developed symptoms of high fever after a visit to Tiruvalla a fortnight ago. Though samples collected from her had tested negative earlier, authorities will run one more test to completely rule out the possibility of the infection. If the sample tests positive, the body will be cremated under official supervision, an MCH source said.