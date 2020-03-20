Hospitals witness steep drop in footfall

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With Covid-19 having thrown life out of gear across the world, the common man in the state is apprehensive of visiting hospitals. Doctors are concerned that owing to fewer patients turning up for treatment for other ailments, chances of such diseases aggravating are high. Added to this is the ominous threat of doctors themselves contracting the virus inadvertently while treating other ailments.ENT specialists, ophthalmologists and dentists are most susceptible to the virus, as they are required to examine patients from close quarters.

“We use instruments for treatment very close to our patients, hence chances of virus infection through droplets are more. All patients are screened and their travel history checked, before commencing treatment here at the hospital.” In a small percentage of patients, conjunctivitis is seen as an early symptom of Covid-19 and therefore eye specialists are extra cautious. “Slight redness and itching can be felt for a very small percentage of patients at the early stage and therefore we are taking extra precautions here.

A critical care examination room has also been set up at our hospital, in case we come across such patients. The complete protocol of isolation is followed in this room. Any person with such symptoms will be referred to the General Hospital,” said Dr Mathew Kurian, cataract surgeon and medical superintendent of Chaithanya Hospital, Kochi. “We are rescheduling appointments, and we have been forced not to entertain patients for those ailments that can wait for the time being,” added Dr Kurian.

“Due to social distancing, the number of patients has also come down considerably. If this continues for long, the situation is going to be worse, with other ailments not getting treated on time. In the present scenario, all of us need to be extra-cautious. Yes, we are all having a hard time with this threat looming large, but this has to end soon,” said Dr Manoj T Chandy, a Chengannur-based dentist.“If the Covid-19 outbreak moves to Phase Three, it will be a catastrophe. Out of the 20-30 consultants, now we do not even have one-fourth of it,” said Dr Manoj.“As of now, the need of the hour is for patients to self-distance themselves from hospitals and clinics to avoid the virus. We are hoping that the situation changes soon,” said Dr Joseph Chalissery, a Kochi-based skin specialist.