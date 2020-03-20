STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Hospitals witness steep drop in footfall

With fewer patients coming for treatment for other ailments, chances of these conditions aggravating are high, feel doctors

Published: 20th March 2020 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI:  With Covid-19 having thrown life out of gear across the world, the common man in the state is apprehensive of visiting hospitals. Doctors are concerned that owing to fewer patients turning up for treatment for other ailments, chances of such diseases aggravating are high. Added to this is the ominous threat of doctors themselves contracting the virus inadvertently while treating other ailments.ENT specialists, ophthalmologists and dentists are most susceptible to the virus, as they are required to examine patients from close quarters. 

“We use instruments for treatment very close to our patients, hence chances of virus infection through droplets are more. All patients are screened and their travel history checked, before commencing treatment here at the hospital.” In a small percentage of patients, conjunctivitis is seen as an early symptom of Covid-19 and therefore eye specialists are extra cautious. “Slight redness and itching can be felt for a very small percentage of patients at the early stage and therefore we are taking extra precautions here.

A critical care examination room has also been set up at our hospital, in case we come across such  patients. The complete protocol of isolation is followed in this room. Any person with such symptoms will be referred to the General Hospital,” said Dr Mathew Kurian, cataract surgeon and medical superintendent of Chaithanya Hospital, Kochi. “We are rescheduling appointments, and we have been forced not to entertain patients for those ailments that can wait for the time being,” added Dr Kurian. 

“Due to social distancing, the number of patients has also come down considerably. If this continues for long, the situation is going to be worse, with other ailments not getting treated on time. In the present scenario, all of us need to be extra-cautious. Yes, we are all having a hard time with this threat looming large, but this has to end soon,” said Dr Manoj T Chandy, a Chengannur-based dentist.“If the Covid-19 outbreak moves to Phase Three, it will be a catastrophe. Out of the 20-30 consultants, now we do not even have one-fourth of it,” said Dr Manoj.“As of now, the need of the hour is for patients to self-distance themselves from hospitals and clinics to avoid the virus. We are hoping that the situation changes soon,” said Dr Joseph Chalissery, a Kochi-based skin specialist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp