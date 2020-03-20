Kerala dental sector takes precautions against spread of Covid-19

Dileep V Kumar By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the spread of Covid unabated, dentists in the state are taking all precautions to keep the viral disease at bay. The state unit of the Indian Dental Association (IDA) has stipulated dentists to get their patients to fill up a Covid-19 risk assessment form and switch to contact-less payments. The IDA has also urged the dentists to postpone all non-emergency dental practices at least for a month.



“We have issued a set of instructions to private dental practices and dental hospitals. Patients will be asked to wash, sanitise and dry their hands using tissue paper before entering the operatory. Dentists will have to make sure that appropriate personal protective equipment are used,” said Dr Deebu Jacob Mathew, state secretary, IDA Kerala.



According to him, specific instructions have been given to dentists to clean and disinfect the facilities frequently, including door handles, chairs, and bathrooms. They have also been asked to wear surgical masks and eye protective gears with solid side shields or a face shields to protect mucous membranes of the eyes, nose, and mouth during procedures that may generate splashing or pattering of blood or other body fluids.

In the Covid-19 risk assessment form, patients will have to answer whether they have fever, coughing, sputum, throat pain and breathing difficulty. Patients will also have to answer whether they travelled to any country within the last 30 days or have come into contact with anyone who travelled abroad in the recent past. “Hospitals and private clinics have been asked to remove magazines, reading materials, toys and other objects that cannot be easily disinfected. Dentists have to include temperature readings as part of their routine assessment before every dental procedures,” he said.

