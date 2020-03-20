STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala dental sector takes precautions against spread of Covid-19

According to him, specific instructions have been given to dentists to clean and disinfect the facilities frequently, including door handles, chairs, and bathrooms.

Published: 20th March 2020 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

dentist, teeth, dental

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the spread of Covid unabated, dentists in the state are taking all precautions to keep the viral disease at bay. The state unit of the Indian Dental Association (IDA) has stipulated dentists to get their patients to fill up a Covid-19 risk assessment form and switch to contact-less payments. The IDA has also urged the dentists to postpone all non-emergency dental practices at least for a month.

“We have issued a set of instructions to private dental practices and dental hospitals. Patients will be asked to wash, sanitise and dry their hands using tissue paper before entering the operatory. Dentists will have to make sure that appropriate personal protective equipment are used,” said Dr Deebu Jacob Mathew, state secretary, IDA Kerala.

COVID-19 LIVE | Telangana confirms 3 new cases, Andhra 1; PM calls for Janta curfew on Mar 22

According to him, specific instructions have been given to dentists to clean and disinfect the facilities frequently, including door handles, chairs, and bathrooms. They have also been asked to wear surgical masks and eye protective gears with solid side shields or a face shields to protect mucous membranes of the eyes, nose, and mouth during procedures that may generate splashing or pattering of blood or other body fluids.

In the Covid-19 risk assessment form, patients will have to answer whether they have fever, coughing, sputum, throat pain and breathing difficulty. Patients will also have to answer whether they travelled to any country within the last 30 days or have come into contact with anyone who travelled abroad in the recent past. “Hospitals and private clinics have been asked to remove magazines, reading materials, toys and other objects that cannot be easily disinfected. Dentists have to include temperature readings as part of their routine assessment before every dental procedures,” he said.

Fight against virus

The IDA state unit urges dentists to postpone all non-emergency dental practices at least for a month
Dentists aksed to get their patients to fill up a Covid-19 risk assessment form and switch to contact-less payments

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID 19 coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in India
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp