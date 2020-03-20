Kerala, MG varsity exams to go on as scheduled

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: Though, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all universities to reschedule the ongoing university examinations in the light of COVID-19, Kerala and Mahatma Gandhi Universities have decided not to reschedule the ongoing tests. The decision was made at a meeting held on Thursday. According to K T Jaleel, Minister for Higher Education, only a few more examinations are left to be conducted. “The examinations are being conducted by adhering to all safety protocols. The students have been given protective gear and in the case of those who have been placed under quarantine, special rooms have been set up in the institutions for them to write the exams,” he said.

“The other day, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had visited some colleges, including the Government Law College, Ernakulam, and expressed satisfaction on the arrangements made for the conduct of the examinations,” said Jaleel. According to him, in the case of evaluation, it has been decided to do away with centralised valuations. “The teachers will be directed to collect the answer sheets from the centre individually and evaluate them at home. However, they have to adhere to the stipulated time limit and submit the checked answer sheets within the deadline,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, as per the UGC communication, all ongoing university examinations are to be rescheduled after March 31. Even the evaluation work has to be rescheduled after March 31. Also, all educational institutions are to maintain regular communication with the students and teachers through electronic means and keep them fully informed, said the communication.

According to the UGC, this is to prevent any anxiety amongst the students, teachers and parents. “All educational institutions are to notify helpline numbers/emails which the students can access for their queries. Besides, this the universities and colleges are to advise students, parents, teachers and staff not to panic and take preventive and precautionary measures to combat COVID-19,” said the UGC communique.