 ‘Longing for the return of carefree days in Denmark’

The message from my elder daughter Sumeta on Wednesday evening (March 11) was a tad unsettling. She had informed me that the Danish government has decided to close schools, including kindergartens and municipal offices till March 29 in a bid to check the spread of Covid-19 This brief message gave me the jitters as I was worried about running out of essentials if the situation went from bad to worse. And I had a gut feeling that life in this Nordic country was in a tailspin, especially after she warned me of a stampede which had occurred nearby due to panic buying.

With my friend Alice in tow, I headed straight for the nearest supermarket. When we reached the outlet at 10pm, the parking lot was full which indicated that the Covid-19 scare has unsettled people. On entering the outlet, we were greeted by the sight of long lines of customers and empty shelves -- with the entire stock of vegetables sold out.

We managed to grab some groceries and other essential items for my youngest daughter and myself. I also bought food for Scubi and Bentley, my daughter’s pet dogs. The mad scramble for food at the supermarket transported me back to my days in Kolkata (then Calcutta) at the time of the Indo-Pak War of 1971 when West Bengal’s capital grappled with an acute scarcity of essential goods. The usually busy main roads of Soberg where I stay, situated 10km northwest of Denmark’s capital Copenhagen, wore a deserted look, with only a few private vehicles venturing out and public transport running nearly entry.

The minority, who were out on the streets, seemed worried and the carefree attitude of Danish citizens was clearly missing. With many people either opting to or forced to stay indoors on account of the prevailing situation, several small business outlets remain closed and only those selling essential items are functioning.Denmark has put in place several restrictions and gyms, bars and restaurants have been shuttered.

Many people, including my younger daughter Aruna who works at the Copenhagen International Airport, were advised to work from home. Without doubt, Copenhagen’s healthcare system is vastly superior to the one we have in India, but then the Danish system has an entirely different structure.An ill person cannot just walk into any clinic or hospital unless and until that patient’s personal physician vouches for his/her admission to hospital or clinic. The sick person has to list out the health problems with the personal doctor over phone after which the doctor will decide whether to send an ambulance to pick up the patient from home.

Masks and hand sanitisers are in short supply and there have been reports of these items being stolen from hospitals. Now, masks and hand sanitisers are kept under lock, with guards posted at storerooms in hospitals.Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had announced temporary closure of the country’s borders to foreigners, but the closure will not affect the movement of goods, including medicines and food.

At times, I feel quite lonely as Sumeta lives in Aarhus, nearly 160 km away, while Aruna’s residence is 10 km away from Soberg. Social visits are a strict no-no and the only visitor I had in the last one week was Sumeta. And everyone in Denmark longs for the early return of the carefree days.

Sarah Leena Sorensen is a Danish citizen with roots in Kerala who has been living in Denmark since 1977. The 70-year-old single mother of two daughters is leading a retired life