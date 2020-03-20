Southern Rly cancels 20 trains in Kerala 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Railways is feeling the heat with increasing number of cancellations of train services due to the lack of an adequate number of passenger bookings. Till Thursday, 20 trains - both regular and weekly special trains - have been cancelled. “The decision to cancel the trains has been taken following poor bookings. More such cancellations might happen in the coming days,” said a railway officer. According to the officer, a list of special and weekly trains have been sent to the headquarters seeking approval for cancellation due to poor patronage. Meanwhile, the Railways has withdrawn all types of concessions.

“This is in view of the health advisory regarding COVID-19 and to discourage passengers from undertaking non-essential travel. All types of concessions except for students, divyangjan and patient categories through Unreserved Tickets and Passenger Reservation System have been withdrawn from March 20 till further information,” said the officer.

Regular trains cancelled

Train No.12082 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Kannur Jan Shatabdi Express of March 20, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29 and 30. (8 Services)

Train No.12081 Kannur–Thiruvananthapuram Central Jan Shatabdi Express of March 21, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 30 and 31 (8 Services)

Train No.12223 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus– Ernakulam Jn. Duronto Express of March 21, 24, 28 and 31 (4 Services)

Train No.12224 Ernakulam Jn–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Duronto Express of March 22, 25, 29 and April 1 (4 Services)

Train No 12698 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Chennai Central Weekly Superfast Express of March 21 and 28.(2 Services)

Train No 12697 Chennai Central–Thiruvananthapuram Central Weekly Superfast Express of March 22 and 29 (2 Services)

Train No.16630 Mangalore Central–Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express of March 20 to 31 (12 Services)

Train No 16629 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Mangalore Central Malabar Express of March 21 to April 1 (12 Services)

Train No 22627 Tiruchchirappalli–Thiruvananthapuram Central Intercity Express of March 20 to 31 (12 Services)

Train No.22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Tiruchirappalli Intercity Express of March 20 to 31 (12 Services)

Trains cancelled on Wednesday

Train No 07117 Hyderabad-Ernakulam Jn Weekly Special on March 25.

Train No. 07118 Ernakulam Jn-Hyderabad Weekly Special on March 26.

Train No. 06048 Thiruvananthapuram-MGR Chennai Central Weekly Special on April 1.

Train No. 06047

MGR Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Weekly Special on April 2.

Train No. 06045 Ernakulam Jn-Rameswaram Weekly Special on April 2.

Train No. 06046 Rameswaram-Ernakulam Jn Weekly Special on April 3.