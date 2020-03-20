STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Southern Rly cancels 20 trains in Kerala 

The Railways is feeling the heat with increasing number of cancellations of train services due to the lack of an adequate number of passenger bookings.

Published: 20th March 2020 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Railways is feeling the heat with increasing number of cancellations of train services due to the lack of an adequate number of passenger bookings. Till Thursday, 20 trains - both regular and weekly special trains - have been cancelled.  “The decision to cancel the trains has been taken following poor bookings. More such cancellations might happen in the coming days,” said a railway officer. According to the officer, a list of special and weekly trains have been sent to the headquarters seeking approval for cancellation due to poor patronage. Meanwhile, the Railways has withdrawn all types of concessions. 

“This is in view of the health advisory regarding COVID-19 and to discourage passengers from undertaking non-essential travel. All types of concessions except for students, divyangjan and patient categories through Unreserved Tickets and Passenger Reservation System have been withdrawn from March 20 till further information,” said the officer. 

Regular trains cancelled 

Train No.12082 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Kannur Jan Shatabdi Express of March 20, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29 and 30.  (8 Services)
Train No.12081  Kannur–Thiruvananthapuram Central Jan Shatabdi  Express of March  21, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 30  and 31 (8 Services) 
Train No.12223  Lokmanya Tilak Terminus– Ernakulam Jn. Duronto Express of March 21, 24, 28 and 31 (4  Services) 
Train No.12224  Ernakulam Jn–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Duronto Express of March 22, 25, 29 and April 1 (4 Services)
Train No 12698 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Chennai Central Weekly Superfast Express of March 21 and 28.(2 Services)
Train No 12697  Chennai Central–Thiruvananthapuram Central Weekly Superfast Express of March 22 and 29 (2 Services)
Train No.16630 Mangalore Central–Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express of March 20 to 31 (12 Services) 
Train No 16629 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Mangalore Central Malabar Express of March 21 to April 1  (12 Services)
Train No 22627 Tiruchchirappalli–Thiruvananthapuram Central Intercity Express of March 20 to 31 (12 Services)
Train No.22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Tiruchirappalli Intercity Express of March 20 to 31 (12 Services)

Trains cancelled on Wednesday

Train No 07117 Hyderabad-Ernakulam Jn Weekly Special on March 25. 
Train No. 07118 Ernakulam Jn-Hyderabad Weekly Special on March 26. 
Train No. 06048 Thiruvananthapuram-MGR Chennai Central Weekly Special on April 1. 

Train No. 06047 
MGR Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Weekly Special on April 2.
Train No. 06045 Ernakulam Jn-Rameswaram Weekly Special  on April 2. 
Train No. 06046 Rameswaram-Ernakulam Jn Weekly Special on April 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp