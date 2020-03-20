STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Kerala MLAs in quarantine after COVID-19 infected NRI has a field day

The 47-year-old who arrived from Dubai on March 12, attended a football match and a wedding, which could have led to community spreading.

Kerala MLAs N A Nellikkunnu and M C Kamaruddin.

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Two Kerala MLAs, N A Nellikkunnu and M C Kamaruddin, went into self-quarantine after the person who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday said that he shook hands with both of them.

The health officials, who back-tracked the journey of the patient, said he arrived from Dubai in IX 344 Air India Express flight on March 12. The flight landed at the Kozhikode International Airport at 8 am.
Upon arrival, he took a room in a hotel and stayed back in the city for a day. On March 13, he took the 4 am Maveli Express and arrived at Kasaragod.

After reaching Kasaragod, he did not report to the health department for five days.  He met the Kasaragod MLA Nellikkunnu at a wedding and shook his hands. 

Later, him and his friends waylaid the car of Manjeshwar MLA Kamaruddin at Eriyal. "I stopped the car because as a politician, I cannot ignore the public. I obliged when he asked for a photo but I did not get out of the car," the MLA said.

However, the MLA said he immediately used the hand sanitizer kept in the car. "Since the outbreak of COVID-19, I keep a hand rub in the car and at my house, too. It is a strict instruction from my son who is a doctor," he said.

Nellikkunnu said those returning from abroad should stop treating this time as a holiday. "We are self-quarantining ourselves to send out a message to the public to be responsible and take the situation seriously," he said.

Both the MLA will be in isolation in their houses for 15 days as a precaution.

To be sure, the NRI went to the General Hospital only on March 17, when he developed symptoms. The doctors took his swabs from the throat and admitted him in the isolation wards.

On March 19, the National Institute of Virology confirmed he was infected with the coronavirus. The health officials are now busy trying to find out who else he came in contact with during his days out.

