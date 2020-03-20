STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UAE returnee, who reported at hosp after 6 days, tests +ve

A person  who had arrived from Dubai, but reported at hospital only six days later, tested positive for Covid-19 in Kasaragod on Thursday.

By Express News Service

KASARGOD:  A person  who had arrived from Dubai, but reported at hospital only six days later, tested positive for Covid-19 in Kasaragod on Thursday. It is the second positive case reported in the district this week. With this, the total number of active cases in the state went up to 25. Three had recovered after the first wave of the virus attack.

The district administration said the infected person is a native of Kasaragod taluk and aged 47 years. He came in IX 344 Air India Express flight, which took off from Dubai at 2.30am on March 11 and landed at the Kozhikode International Airport at 8am, said an official statement. He stayed back in Kozhikode on that day.

The following morning, around 4am, he took the Maveli Express to come to Kasaragod. He travelled in S9 compartment.He  reported at the General Hospital in Kasaragod only on March 17. The doctors took his  swab samples and sent them for testing The result came on Thursday. DMO Dr A V Ramdas said his condition is stable.

