12 new positive cases in Kerala, govt adopts strong measures

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Friday reported 12 new Covid-19 positive cases — highest in a single day — as the government took a host of stringent measures, including one-week total shutdown in Kasaragod district, to stop the deadly virus from spreading. Six cases were reported in Kasaragod, five in Ernakulam and one in Palakkad, as the total number of confirmed cases in the state went up to 40. Government offices in Kasaragod will remain closed for a week.

All shops and bars in the district will be open only between 11 am and 5 pm for two weeks. All places of worship and clubs will be shut down. A government order regarding this has been issued.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who described the situation in the state “serious”, said legal action would be taken against those flouting rules. “The virus contamination in Kasaragod is disturbing. We need to be stern in our stand while dealing with those who disobey rules,” he told reporters. Of the six infected in Kasaragod, two had returned from Dubai. They participated in public events and family functions. Four of their family members contracted the virus from them.

The CM said the Kasaragod situation has prompted the government to increase its vigil across the state. “We’ve to cancel all exams in the state as we had no other option but to cancel them in Kasaragod,” said Pinarayi. The government has also divided its total workforce into two, with each half being asked to report for duty on alternate days for two weeks.

CM extends support to Janata Curfew

The other half will work from home using the e-office software. The arrangement will be applicable to B, C and D class employees, but not to those involved in Covid-19 mitigation and other emergency services. Teachers need not turn up at their institutions for the remaining part of the academic year. The CM said the state will fully comply with the prime minister’s call for Janata Curfew on Sunday. No public transport system including KSRTC and Kochi Metro will operate on the day. “The prime minister’s address shows the Centre is serious about the issue,” said Pinarayi.

During a video conference with the PM on Friday, Pinarayi explained the steps being taken by the state in containing the virus. According to the CM, the state had made a number of suggestions to the Centre like improving the number of jobs under the employment guarantee scheme, increasing the states’ borrowing capacity etc.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary issued an order on Friday prohibiting mass gatherings at public places, including beaches and parks in Kasaragod district in the wake of six new positive cases being reported. Even if it is a holiday, officials are advised to be in the district. They should be available to rejoin the duty whenever the district collector demands. Those who don’t comply with these instructions will be prosecuted under Section -188 of IPC.

Union Health Ministry revises testing criteria

New Delhi: With 50 fresh cases of coronavirus getting added to the Union health ministry’s list on Friday, the government revised its testing criteria, allowing pneumonia patients hospitalised across India to be tested for Covid-19 as well. The country now has 223 active cases of infection.India’s toll stayed at four, though a 69-year-old Italian tourist died on Friday.

40 cases have been confirmed in the state so far

37 are currently receiving treatment while three had recovered

State GOVT gets INTO ACTION

Exams postponed: The state government decided to postpone all examinations, including final examinations for classes VIII & IX, SSLC, Higher Secondary and those conducted by universities

WFH for govt staff: The government has divided its total workforce into two, with each half being asked to report for duty on alternate days for two weeks