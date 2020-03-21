STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Accused officers committed a brutal crime, CBI tells HC

Published: 21st March 2020 06:37 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI on Friday told the High Court that the offence committed by the police officers, who are involved in the custodial death of remand prisoner Rajkumar at Nedumkandam on June 21 last year, was brutal and heinous. The CBI made the submission during the hearing of the petition seeking to cancel the bail granted to six officers, C B Rejimon, S Niyas, Sajeev Antony, K M James, Jithin K George and Roy P Varghese, who are involved in the case.

“The accused involved in such a grave crime are leading a free life, which may lead to society losing faith in the rule of law and the administration of the criminal justice system. The bail granted to them will also impede the ongoing CBI investigation,” the CBI said in the petition.

It submitted that then SI K A Sabu and the other accused officers took Rajkumar, an accused in a crime registered in the Nedumkandam police station, into illegal custody on June 12, kept him in jail till June 15 and tortured him. “The police officers brutally tortured Rajkumar which led to his death. If the bail of the six officers is not cancelled, there is a possibility that witnesses may be influenced and evidence tampered with,” the CBI submitted.

