Challenges big for parents to manage kids at home

There are many Pranavs across the state who are confined to the four walls of their home due to social distancing advised by authorities.

Published: 21st March 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pranav had elaborately charted out a fun-filled summer vacation months ago. The nine-year-old from Thiruvananthapuram had also been eagerly looking forward to a drive to Munnar with family and a whole day of fun at an amusement park near Kochi once his summer vacation starts. He was overjoyed when his school was closed abruptly on March 11, with two more exams left. But all his dreams came crashing down when his parents, both software engineers, asked him to stay indoors round-the-clock owing to Covid-19 threat. Mingling with other kids in the neighbourhood was also strictly restricted later as a ‘precautionary measure’. 

A week later, Pranav’s mother Vinaya was given work-from-home option by her employer. She whole-heartedly welcomed the option as she could manage her son who was till now being attended to by the maid. But to Vinaya’s shock, it was a totally transformed Pranav that she had to deal with. 

“For the past few days, he gets very irritated when I ask him to switch off the TV or ask his help for some household chores. He throws a tantrum at the slightest instance. The other day he smashed the TV remote into pieces in a fit of rage and got beaten up by his father when he returned home,” said Vinaya.

Confined within four walls
There are many Pranavs across the state who are confined to the four walls of their home due to social distancing advised by authorities. Parents either switch on the TV for them or try to engage them in computer or mobile games. But these quick-fix solutions harm the children in the long run, warn experts.“Adequate physical activity is important for children in many ways including ensuring proper sleep. For small children, excessive exposure to cartoons can harm their imagination in the long run and also make them prone to hyperactivity and violent behaviour,” said Dr R Jayaprakash, Child Psychiatrist, SAT Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. 

According to TP Jawad, a clinical psychologist based in Kozhikode, a number of parents have called up after noticing abnormal behaviour in children who have been under social isolation for nearly two weeks. “Most of the children have very reduced tolerance levels after spending many days inside the house without physical activity. Some of them are glued to the TV or video games, but even that gets boring after a few days,” he said.
    
The way forward
According to Jawad, children should be properly made aware of why social distancing has become inevitable in the current scenario and assure them that the current period will pass. “Parents should compulsorily take some time off their busy schedule and interact with their children. Their attention should be diverted to activities such as reading, gardening or craftwork,” he said.

(Names of the child and mother have been changed on request)

