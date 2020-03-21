Coronavirus: Ban on entry of pilgrims at Sabarimala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Friday issued a ban on the entry of pilgrims in Sabarimala temple as part of the annual festival which begins on March 29 in the wake of Covid-19 spread. However, the rituals at the temple will be held as usual. The government has informed Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), district administration and district police chief of Pathanamthitta in this regard and also instructed pilgrims to refrain from attending the ‘Arattu’ procession and the ritual which will be held on April 7 at Pamba. So far, nine people from Pathanamthitta district have been tested Covid-19 positive.

“The decision was taken after the district collector, who is also the District Disaster Management Authority chairman, submitted a report suggesting restricting the devotees from visiting Sabarimala temple due to the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the country,” a statement from the government said.

Earlier, the District Medical Officer of Pathanamthitta submitted a report to the district collector saying pilgrims should be restricted from entering the shrine owing to the disease scare and the number of positive cases reported in the district. Following this, the collector gave a report to the government recommending the ban.