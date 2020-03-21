Coronavirus: Curbs on entry of devotees at Guruvayur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In the wake of Covid-19 spread in the state, Guruvayur Devaswom has barred the entry of devotees into the temple from Saturday onwards as a precautionary measure. In an official statement, Devaswom chairman K B Mohandas said that offerings like udhayasthamanapooja, choroonu, marriage and vahanapooja has been cancelled until further notice.

The restriction has been imposed in order to avoid gathering of people in the temple city. But daily pooja and other rituals would be carried out as per the tradition. The devaswom staff and priests are instructed to follow protocol like washing their hands frequently and wear masks to protect themselves from the infection.

Guruvayur temple is a prominent pilgrimage centre in the state with devotees coming from various parts of the state, neighbouring states and even from abroad. Last week, a team of foreigners from Malaysia had arrived at the temple, but later sent back as they had followed the quarantine protocol earlier.