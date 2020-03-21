STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Govt postpones all examinations

The state government has postponed SSLC, higher secondary and university examinations the state in view of the Covid-19 threat.

Students of Class VIII and IX of Govt Cotton Hill Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram, come out of the school on Friday. The government has cancelled the remaining examinations of these classes | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has postponed SSLC,  higher secondary and university examinations the state in view of the Covid-19 threat. The remaining papers of the ongoing final exams for Classes VIII and IX have been cancelled. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Friday. Fresh dates for the remaining papers of SSLC and higher secondary will be announced after assessing the Covid-19 situation.

Though the Union Government ordered postponement of all examinations on Thursday, the state government had decided to go ahead as only a few papers remained for SSLC and higher secondary exams. SSLC and higher secondary examinations are being held simultaneously for the first time in the state. The high-level meeting was of the opinion that it would be improper to go against the Centre’s directive on examinations in the backdrop of the Covid-19 scare.

The final-year exams of Class VIII have been cancelled. For the remaining papers of Class IX, the average scored by the student in the first and second term exams will be considered to determine whether the student has passed or failed, General Education Secretary A Shajahan said. Since the decision to cancel university exams was taken only on Friday morning, many candidates arrived at exam centres in the afternoon without knowing about the government’s decision.

