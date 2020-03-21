STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Kerala directs government employees to work part-time for 2 weeks

The Chief Minister stated that the employees at home must continue their work with the e-office system or by making use of the electronic systems.

Published: 21st March 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Kerala government has directed its employees to work part-time for two weeks.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the new arrangement was for employees in departments other than essential services.

"About 50 per cent of Group B, C and D employees in each office must attend work on alternate days so as not to interfere with normal office work. Office in-charges will make necessary arrangements to recruit employees every day," he said.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The Chief Minister stated that the employees at home must continue their work with the e-office system or by making use of the electronic systems.

He also announced that 14 days of casual leave would be granted to employees who will produce their medical certificate if they were quarantined at home.

"School and college teachers do not have to go to work. The missing work days will be substituted later," Vijayan further said. 

