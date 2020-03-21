COVID-19: Kerala to protect SC/ST communities

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With 37 coronavirus positive cases and over 44,000 people in Kerala under observation, the state government on Saturday escalated its efforts to protect the most vulnerable - the SC/ST communities.

In Kerala, while the SC population is around 31.84 lakh, the ST is around 4.84 lakhs. State Minister for SC/ST, A.K. Balan said that as the first step, tenure of all the promoters working in both these departments has been extended for another two months.

"With the support of the Health Department, the promoters have now started to reach the homes of these people to find out if any of them have any symptoms. All the help will be provided to those who have to remain in isolation. A special kit of pulses, jaggery, wheat and coconut oil will be given to all those who are above the age of 60, besides food items will be supplied to all these villages," said Balan.

"They have been directed to see that tomorrow (Sunday) at 5 p.m they do not assemble, instead play their traditional musical instruments sitting at their homes," added Balan.