Janata Curfew: Private buses to stay off the road

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Private Bus Operators’ Association has decided not to operate buses on Sunday, in solidarity with the Janata Curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to M B Sathyan, president, KPBOA, as many 25,000 private bus employees who are operating nearly 12,000 buses in the state will remain in their homes on Sunday. “We are extending our full support to the PM’s Janatha Curfew campaign.

Since many people are using public transport, the chances of the virus spreading are high. So, we hope that one-day curfew will help to reduce the spread of the virus,” he said.