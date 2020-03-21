STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kasaragod man’s free run exposes chinks in govt’s armour

He attended two ‘grand weddings’ in Ulliyathadka and Mayipadi, said Ahmed Saffwan, a freelance graphics designer and his neighbour.

People wear masks at the Kerala station. (Photo| EPS/ TP Sooraj)

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARGOD:  One infected person, who made mass contact with an unknown number of persons in north Malabar, has exposed the chinks in the government’s armour against the spread of coronavirus disease in Kerala. The 47-year-old native of Eriyal arrived from Dubai on March 12 but reported at the General Hospital in Kasaragod only on March 17. 

In the intervening days, he stayed at a hotel in Kozhikode, took the early morning Maveli Express on March 13, attended almost all public events in Eriyal, played football with neighbourhood boys, carrom in the club, and hugged Kasaragod MLA N A Nellikkunnu and shook hands with Manjeshwar MLA M C Kamaruddin.

He attended two ‘grand weddings’ in Ulliyathadka and Mayipadi, said Ahmed Saffwan, a freelance graphics designer and his neighbour. Nellikkunnu met the infected person in one of the weddings.“He was willfully negligent but there is a system failure too,” said Kamaruddin.The doctors at General Hospital took his swab on March 17 and sent him home despite him showing symptoms, the MLA said. The next day, on March 18, the NRI waylaid the MLA’s car to pose for a selfie and a handshake with the IUML leader. “How could the doctors send him home when he is showing symptoms? And even if they sent him home, they should ensure he is quarantined at home,” he said.

When a person arrives from abroad, the officials at the airport pass on the information to the primary health centre concerned, said a public health expert. “Grassroots health workers should see to it that the person who arrived stay quarantined at home,” said Rajendra Pilankatta, dean of School of Medicine and Public Health in Central University and expert in the core committee of the Institute of Advanced Virology, Thiruvananthapuram.

If that did not happen, then there was a break in information at some point, he said. As of now, the outbreak is in stage II in Kerala - that is confined to the imported cases and their immediate contact, said Dr Pilankatta. “But if a community spread happens, it will be hard to contain. We should never allow that to happen,” he said. He said the coronavirus cannot be curtailed and contained without public participation. “The government should put in more work in creating awareness to ensure public participation,” he said.

